Rakesh Master third wife Lakshmi attacked by some youtubers

Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master needs no introduction. He choreographed more that 1000 songs and proved his talent. Many masters who are ruling Tollywood came from his school only.

It is known that Rakesh Master introduced Lakshmi as his wife who came to him to cook. He has said in many videos that he is in relationship with her. Later, they both departed and living separately. After the death of Rakesh Master also, Lakshmi made some statements on Rakesh Master. But recently there was an attack on Lakshmi. Some YouTubers attacked her in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Lakshmi, who is riding on a scooty, was stopped by YouTuber Lalli and four other women grabbed her hair and beat her. Both of them were taken to the police station after the matter reached the police. It seems that a dispute has erupted between them regarding YouTube. Lalli, who was attacked, responded on YouTube and accused Lakshmi of speaking obscenely to her minor daughter. On the other hand, Lakshmi said that she was being threatened to leave YouTube and was trying to get rid of her, and as part of that, she was attacked. She asked the police to take strict action against those who attacked her. The police took complaints from both and enquiry is going on.