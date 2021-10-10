Rakul Preet denies doing that biopic!

The biopic trend is picking up in the film industry and there is no looking back for the producers who are making these projects.

In the recent past in Telugu Cinema, a biopic on the life of Karnam Malleshwari has been announced. The makers confirmed the director but did not give any clarity on the actress who will play Karnam Malleshwari in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh's name popped up in the media reports that she will be playing the lead role in the movie. However, there is no truth in the same.

"I want to do biopics but I did not come across any such project. I might do biopics in the future. I want to do OTT projects as well but they should be something special. I do not want to do films with regular stories," she recently revealed.