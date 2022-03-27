Rakul Preet Singh on 'Attack': We are all prepared for films like this

John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' is all about a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism. The film's actress Rakul Preet Singh agrees that it is different but the audiences are prepared for new films like this. During the promotion of the film in Noida, Rakul talked about working in the film, which has a new concept.



"The experience was great and I would just like to add that we are all prepared for films like this. We have been watching these 'Spiderman' movies, we have been watching all sorts of action films. We lap it up we love them but because we haven't seen anything in our own country we think we are not ready for it but if India was not ready there wouldn't have been such a huge market for international films."

She added: "So I think my whole experience became more special because I was ready to take that risk and plunge into a genre and say 'Made in India' something that is international level and not been seen or done before. That is what 'Attack' is." 'Attack' is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It based on a story by John Abraham, who stars in the film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul. The film is scheduled to be released on April 1.