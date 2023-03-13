Ram Charan And Junior NTR Are Over-Joyed With Oscars 2023 Win And Shared Their Excitement With Heartfelt Posts

It is all known that SS Rajamouli's RRR movie won big at the Oscars 2023 award show… As expected "Naatu Naatu…" song bagged the award in the 'Best Original Song' category and made all the Indians proud! This is a great win and the whole team is celebrating the joyous moments. Even the lead actors of this movie Ram Charan and Junior NTR also shared their happiness through social media and treated all their fans with heartfelt posts…



Junior NTR

Junior NTR looked awesome holding the trophy and wrote, "And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli, @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation".

Junior NTR looked awesome wearing a designer black outfit for the event…

Ram Charan Tej

Along with sharing a heartfelt note and the video of receiving the award, he also wrote, "We have won!!

We have won as Indian Cinema!!

We won as a country!!

The Oscar Award is coming home!

@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 @boselyricist @DOPSenthilKumar @Rahulsipligunj @kaalabhairava7 #PremRakshith @ssk1122".

His note reads, "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history.

I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream.

Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love.

SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece.

Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe.

Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion.

To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother!

I hope to dance with you and create records again.

Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star.

This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer.

My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!

- RAM CHARAN".

The trio Ram Charan, Junior NTR and SS Rajamouli looked great posing together!

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie is the fictional story of the Indian Independence movement that holds Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem and Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju who fight for their motherland. It also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran!

Congratulations RRR team…