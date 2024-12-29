Ram Charan Cutout Enters Wonder Book of World Records; Dil Raju Receives Award

Live
Just In
Renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju has added another feather to his cap by receiving an award for a unique achievement related to actor Ram Charan.
Renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju has added another feather to his cap by receiving an award for a unique achievement related to actor Ram Charan. The Wonder Book of World Records has recognized the massive cutout of Ram Charan, which has become an iconic symbol of fan dedication and cinematic celebration.
The towering cutout, created as a tribute to Ram Charan during one of his film promotions, earned global attention for its grandeur and creativity. Standing at an impressive height, the cutout showcases the unwavering love and support of Ram Charan's fans, reflecting his massive popularity in Indian cinema.
Dil Raju, known for producing several blockbuster films in Telugu cinema, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of the entire team behind this achievement. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the fans and emphasized the importance of their love in making such milestones possible.
This recognition not only highlights the extraordinary fan culture in Telugu cinema but also places Ram Charan's star power on an international pedestal. With this achievement, Dil Raju continues to reinforce his reputation as a producer who consistently contributes to the Telugu film industry’s growth and global recognition.
The Wonder Book of World Records honor adds yet another accolade to Ram Charan's illustrious career and is a moment of pride for the entire Telugu film fraternity.