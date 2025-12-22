K’taka: Dy SP, two others arrested in govt stamp forgery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (Deputy SP) S.Y. Mohan, son and daughter of former MP late D.K. Adhikesavalu, on Monday in connection with cheating, forgery of valuable security, government stamps and seal.

The official statement from the CBI said that the CBI has arrested D.A. Srinivas, son of late D.K. Adhikesavalu, D.A. Kalpaja, daughter of late D.K. Adhikesavalu and S.Y. Mohan, Deputy SP in the Karnataka Police Department and presently posted at State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The arrests are made in connection with cases registered by the CBI, relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery of government stamps and seals, as well as destruction of evidence and creation of false evidence.

"These cases were registered by the CBI on the orders of the High Court of Karnataka in matters related to the death of realtor K. Ranganath, as other connected forgery cases, which were previously investigated by the State Police. Subsequently, orders of the High Court had been upheld by the Supreme Court of India," the CBI stated.

The arrested accused Srinivas, Kalpaja and S.Y. Mohan were produced before the jurisdictional court after medical examination.

The FIR was registered by the CBI under IPC Sections 34, 302, 201, 421, 464, 467, 468, 471 and 474 for suspected offences of criminal conspiracy, disappearance of evidence, forgery, creation of false documents, murder and other acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention in connection with the case.

M. Manjula wife of late K. Ranganath, a realtor, filed a complaint in this regard.

She alleged that her husband, Ranganath, had been murdered by the accused.

The CBI FIR stated that Ranganath had executed a will on January 28, 2016, naming the properties in favour of the complainant. The FIR mentions that late Adhikesavulu was related to the complainant and Raghunath, and he formed a relationship deeply rooted in trust.

Ranganath informed his wife that the accused threatened and harassed him and informed that his life, the life of Manjula and the children were in grave danger.

The accused believed that Ranganath was behind the IT raids on their family, which resulted in the recovery of Rs 60 crore in cash and assets worth Rs 250 crores. Later, the accused allegedly threatened Ranganath and his wife to transfer their properties into their names and threatened that otherwise, they would kill them, the FIR says.

On May 2 and 3 in 2019, Ranganath called the complainant, claiming that the accused had illegally detained him and was pressuring him to transfer his properties to their name. On Oct 4, 2019, he was found dead at a guest house of the accused. The complainant claimed that her husband was killed by the accused and portrayed the incident as a suicide.

The case was registered in this connection at the HAL police station in Bengaluru. Later, the case was probed by the SIT. The court had rejected the closure report filed by the SIT in this regard. The complainant had filed a petition before the High Court and directed the CBI to investigate the matter. The Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the Karnataka High Court.

The CBI has found that the accused created a fake will and fake stamp papers to usurp Ranganath's properties.