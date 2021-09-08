Ram Charan moving away from experiments?

At one point in their career, some heroes like Nagarjuna continuously did films with newcomers and it yielded them good results too.

But most of the present day star heroes are rarely picking up newcomers or debutants to carve their movies as they feel that crores of rupees are at stake, and can't experiment much.

Some of the recent results by debutant directors, it looks like Ram Charan has decided not to touch such experiments. Apparently, he was supposed to be directed by a newcomer in a film likely to be bankrolled by UV Creations, but reports are coming out that it was called off.

A word of advice from Megastar Chiranjeevi is also said to have impressed Charan, where the matinee idol asked his son to go for remakes than going to stories pitched by newcomers.

All in all, they are looking at the safety of ` 50-100 crores investment that will be made and hence choosing not to experiment.

But then some newcomers might also do wonders and maybe Mega father-son should take such decisions basing on the story.