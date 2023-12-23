Ram Charan pairs up with Sobhita Dhulipala

Stepping into the vibrant cultural tapestry of South India, Manyavar proudly presents the Vivaham Collection, featuring the Panchakacham and Veshti. This launch is a significant stride, embodying the brand's dedication to embracing the rich heritage of the Southern region.

To mark this momentous occasion, Manyavar has unveiled a captivating campaign film, aptly titled #TaiyaarHokarAiye, meticulously tailored for the discerning South Indian audience. The film unfolds the flawless grace and elegance of brand ambassador Ram Charan, adorned in the Panchakacham for his wedding ceremony, alongside the versatile actor Sobhita Dhulipala, portraying a joyous couple and bringing the magic of weddings to life.

The collaboration with Ram Charan and Sobhita signifies Manyavar's commitment to bridging heritage and modernity. The phrase "Taiyaar Hoke Aaiye" takes on nuanced significance as the groom, played by Ram Charan, stylishly arrives late to his own wedding, prompting his bride's understandable concern about his readiness. What unfolds next, in his attempt to win her heart, is sure to melt yours.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ram Charan stated, "The Vivaham collection embodies the essence of South Indian heritage and grace, resonating with the immense cultural significance woven into its fabric. This collaboration holds great personal significance for me, paying tribute to our cherished traditions, the artistry behind them, and the everlasting charm of South Indian attire."

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer of Vedant Fashions Limited, shared his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the strategic expansion into the vibrant South Indian market. The collaboration with Ram Charan underscores Manyavar's commitment to authentically embracing the cultural richness of South India, aiming to establish a deeper connection with discerning customers in the region. This strategic move not only caters to unique preferences but also reinforces the brand's dedication to diversity and inclusivity.

Shreyansh Baid, Founder and Director of Shreyansh Innovations, the creative force behind the campaign, highlighted the brand's longstanding association with wedding readiness. With the second collaboration featuring superstar Ram Charan, the campaign extends beyond physical attire to emotional and mental preparedness. The film beautifully captures the unique banter between the bride and groom during wedding rituals, addressing the uncertainties that come with entering into the bond of marriage, ultimately affirming readiness for the new life ahead.