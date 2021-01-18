Ram Charan reviews Ravi Teja's Krack

Tollywood: Ram Charan is one of those celebrities in Tollywood who takes some time out to watch some interesting films and share his views on the same. Ram Charan has watched Krack recently and liked it. The actor shared his review on social media which is currently going viral on social media.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Ram Charan wrote, "Enjoyed #Krack a lot! My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman's BG score held the movie very well! Your execution is top-notch @megopichand. Congrats to the entire team"





Ravi Teja acknowledged the same and wrote, "Glad you liked it @AlwaysRamCharan! Thank you so much."





The film released on 9th of January and has become a very big hit at the box-office.