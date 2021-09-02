Ram Charan to produce his own film!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is trying to attach his production house for the production of his upcoming films. Instead of charging a remuneration, Mahesh will be taking profits. Now, Ram Charan is also planning to do the same.

For his 16th film, Ram Charan decided to produce his film along with another producer. The reports say that the film will be reportedly produced jointly by NV Prasad and Ram Charan.

As per the reports, Gautam Tinnanuri has been confirmed to direct the film, starring Ram Charan. As of now, there is no clarity on when the project will hit the floors since Ram Charan is yet to complete Rc15 with director Shankar. He is also busy with RRR shoot currently.

The official announcement of this movie will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.