Ram Charan to team up with sensational Director Shankar! 

A majestic mega-budgeted pan-India project is going to be produced by ace producer Dil Raju, whose Sri Venkateswara Creations is a synonym for blockbuster hits, in the combination of Mega Power Star Ram Charan and director Shankar, who is known for sensational blockbusters like 'Gentleman', 'Premikudu', 'Bharateeyudu', 'Jeans', 'Oke Okkadu', 'Aparichitudu', 'Robot' and '2.0'.

Speaking about the grand project, producers Dil Raju and Sirish have said, "It has been almost two decades since we started out producing movies. In this journey, our banner has made films with star heroes, budding and new actors and directors. We have won a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with our memorable movies. We are now glad to announce that our 50th movie will feature Mega Power Star Ram Charan. This is going to be his 15th movie.

Sensational director Shankar, who has taken south Indian movies to the next level in terms of both subjects and technical values, is going to wield the megaphone. This will be a pan-India project. Charan and Shankar coming together is definitely a massive thing. And expectations are going to be understandably huge. Sri Venkateswara Creations will make the film in such a way that cinema lovers will find it enjoyable. The names of the film's cast and crew will be divulged soon."