Ram Charan- Upasana’s daughter named as Klin Kaara Konidela

Klin Kaara Konidela is the name Ram Charan and Upasana gave to their daughter. Chiranjeevi, the baby’s grandfather, disclosed the name. The cradle ceremony took place today at their home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi revealed on Instagram that they named their granddaughter Klin Kaara, which means “purifying energy” The name was inspired by a spiritual chant from “Lalitha Sahasranama.”



Chiranjeevi stated, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela’ taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam. The name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality as she grows up. Enchanted.”

He also shared a picture of both maternal and paternal grandparents of Klin Kaara posing with the baby’s cradle. The baby girl of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela was born on June 20. After more than ten years of marriage, Upasana gave birth to the couple’s first kid, and now everyone is overjoyed.



