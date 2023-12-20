Live
Ram Charan visits Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai with family
Ram Charan, the acclaimed star of 'RRR,' recently visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara on the occasion of celebrating Klin Kaara's six-month birthday, a cherished milestone for the entire family.
Ram Charan looked dapper in a crisp white shirt paired with grey pants during the visit. Meanwhile, Upasana, adorned in a floral outfit, lovingly carried Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple.
This visit marked their first family outing in Mumbai. After offering prayers, the actor graciously greeted people on his way back from the temple and kindly requested people over there to allow them some space. The family then left the temple premises after a meaningful and blessed visit to the Mahalaxmi temple.