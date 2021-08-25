  • Menu
Ram Charan wins 25 lakhs in NTR's show

Highlights

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is the first celebrity guest on the popular reality game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is the first celebrity guest on the popular reality game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Jr NTR is the host of the game show. The RRR actors gave a brilliant start to the first episode of the game show that went on air on Sunday.

On Sunday and Monday, the episode was telecasted where Ram Charan played the game along with NTR. Ram Charan won 25 lakh rupees in two episodes and had donated the amount to a charity. Ram Charan successfully answered all the questions and even took the help of two lifelines.

Ram Charan opted for a 50-50 option and also opted for a video call a friend option. During the show, both interacted on their careers, friendship, Chiranjeevi, Rajamoul, and RRR movie.

