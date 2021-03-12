Ram Pothineni's involvement in writing script? 

Young hero Ram Pothineni has now joined hands with Director Linguswamy for his upcoming movie, #RAPO19. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivas Silver Screen banner is bankrolling this project.

Krithi Shetty who recently shot to fame with 'Uppena' movie is onboard to romance Ram in this movie. Ram who has been picky about his roles is going to play an interesting role in this film. As per the latest reports, Ram along with his team is also working on the movie script along with Linguswamy's team. When most of the Kollywood stars are refusing to team up with Linguswamy, Tollywood actor Ram came forward to associate with the director.

It seems like Ram fell in love with the storyline narrated by Linguswamy. Ram whose recent outing Red also ended up as a dud at the box office has pinned all his hopes on this movie.