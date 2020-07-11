Ram rejects 30 Cr deal for RED?

Ram Pothineni completed the shoot for the film RED and brought it ready for a grand release in the theatres. But, the movie did not hit the screens because of the lockdown. A lot of streaming platforms already approached the makers of RED with some extraordinary deals but they rejected it.

Very recently, a streaming platform is said to have offered a deal of 30 crores to the actor but he is said to have rejected the same. Ram is showing no interest to opt for a digital release. Ram wants to give a theatrical experience of his movie to the audiences as it is a mass-action movie.

Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film. Ram and Kishore worked for two movies already in the past. Nivetha pethuaj is the leading lady of the movie. RED is the remake of a Tamil film Thadam.