Rama Banam and Ugram's Box Office: A disappointing opening weekend

On Friday, two movies were released, Rama Banam and Ugram, but both failed to attract a large audience. Rama Banam had a wider release and a genre advantage, so it earned 2.5 crore rupees on the opening day, while Ugram earned only 1.5 crore rupees. However, on the second day, both movies had similar collections, with Rama Banam experiencing a drop and Ugram showing some growth in certain theaters. Unfortunately, Rama Banam is a huge disaster, with less than 20 percent recovery, while Ugram still has a chance to end up as a below-average venture if it can maintain its current performance. In the first three days,

Rama Banam grossed 6 crore rupees and earned 2.5 crore rupees, but it needs to earn 15 crore rupees to break even. On the other hand, Ugram grossed 4.5 crore rupees and earned 2 crore rupees, and it only needs to earn 6 crore rupees to break even.