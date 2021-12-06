Rama Rao on Duty: Release Date Locked

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is busy with the shoot of his next film Ramarao on Duty. The film is directed by Sarath Mandava, who marks his debut as a filmmaker in Tollywood. The film also marks Ravi Teja's debut as a producer.

The makers are yet to make the official announcement of the film's release date and we have a crucial update on the same.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the film will hit the screens on 25th March 2022 and a formal announcement will come out today.

Billed to be an interesting action thriller, Rama Rao on Duty is based on real-life incidents.

Divyansha Kaushik is the film's female lead. The Music is composed by Sam CS while cinematography is done by Sathyan Sooryan ISC. Praveen KL is the film's editor.