Ramya Krishna to play the sister role of senior hero

Megastar Chiranjeevi is super busy with his back-to-back projects and shooting schedules lately. The actor is all set to star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer'.

Titled as 'God father' the film is a political drama. In the Malayalam version, Manju Warrier played a crucial role in the film. For that role in the Telugu remake, the makers have roped in none other than star actress Ramya Krishna. If the buzz is to be believed, Ramya Krishna will play the role of Megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. Interestingly, Ramya Krishna romanced Megastar in so many movies and they used to be one of the popular on-screen couples in Tollywood. Ramya Krishna who played the female lead against Mega Star in a bunch of movies is now turning as his sister in this film.

Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films is bankrolling this project. Chiranjeevi is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Aacharya'.