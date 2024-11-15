Rana Daggubati Unveils a Fresh Take on Celebrity Talk Shows with The Rana Daggubati Show

Prime Video has officially released the trailer for its highly anticipated unscripted Telugu Original series, The Rana Daggubati Show, hosted by the multifaceted star Rana Daggubati. Set to premiere on November 23, this unique series promises a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, as they engage in candid conversations and exciting activities across eight episodes.

The show, which marks Prime Video’s first-ever Telugu talk show, features an impressive roster of celebrity guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, and industry giants S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma. Each episode offers a blend of heart-to-heart discussions and fun-filled challenges, where these stars reveal sides of themselves never seen before on screen.

Created and hosted by Rana Daggubati, who also serves as the executive producer through his production banner Spirit Media, The Rana Daggubati Show stands out from traditional talk shows. Rather than relying on scripted questions and rehearsed responses, the show offers a refreshingly unscripted format, where celebrities engage in everything from casual chats to hands-on activities, like souping up cars, baking wood-fired pizzas, and even ambushing Rajamouli during an outdoor shoot.

“The Rana Daggubati Show isn’t just another talk show,” said Daggubati. “It’s a raw, unfiltered window into the real lives of my guests. The bond we share is not just professional but familial, which makes these conversations feel natural and unforced. We dive into the creative collaborations, inside stories, and the personal memories that make us who we are. It’s an authentic hangout where celebrities can be themselves without the usual spotlight pressure.”

In the trailer, viewers are given a tantalizing preview of the camaraderie and chemistry between Daggubati and his guests. From lighthearted banter with Dulquer Salmaan to car customizations with Naga Chaitanya, and cooking challenges with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, the series brings out the more personal, unguarded sides of these popular stars. It’s clear that this isn’t just another celebrity interview—it's a fun-filled, intimate experience that offers something entirely new for fans.

The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will be available every Saturday, starting November 23.