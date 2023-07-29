  • Menu
Rana, Dulquer collaborates for multi-lingual ‘Kaantha’

Two of the popular young South Indian stars, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, are coming together for a multilingual film. The film has been titled ‘Kaantha’, and it has been formally announced. Rana took to Twitter and welcomed Dulquer to the world of “Kaantha.”


Talking about the project, Rana tweeted, “Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. ‘Kaantha’ is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a little taste of what’s to come.”


“Kaantha” will be jointly bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Rana’s Spirit Media respectively. Tamil filmmaker Selvamani Selvaraj will be directing the movie. More details about the project are still under wrap.




