Rana is back with No 1 Yaari! 

The much-awaited Season 3 of No 1 Yaari is back with Rana Daggubati as the host and aha have bagged the rights to stream it. From unique guests and fun segments, the makers have promised an all-new season of Yaari. The promo was launched by Rana on his Twitter handle on 6 March. After a break of three years, the Baahubali-star is back with his talk show, which will premiere every Sunday on aha from 9 PM. The first episode to be out on March 14.

The celebrity talk show will see a slew of notable guests from the Telugu film industry. On March 11, the press conference for No 1 Yaari saw the biggest digital launch ever—with over 20 digital mediums streaming the program LIVE simultaneously on their channels. 10 media channels, 20 YouTube channels and 10 meme pages went LIVE on their handles during the press conference.

According to reports, Rana will interview popular South Indian celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Megapower Star Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, among others on the show.

