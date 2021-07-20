Rana Opens Up On Covid-19 Pandemic Impact On The Film Business

Tollywood's ace actor Rana Daggubati is all busy with a handful of projects. His next movie Virata Parvam is all set to hit the screens and an untitled multi-starrer with Pawan Kalyan is on the sets. Well, his last movie Haathi Mere Saathi didn't work well at the box office due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Rana Daggubati opened up his view on it and said, "Haathi Mere Saathi's release had to be moved around. The impact of such a decision had to be kept at bay looking at what people around us were going through. It is a very difficult phase for people. Their lives have been impacted severely. Haathi Mere Saathi is a very special and poignant film for today's times when we understand and value nature more than we ever did. It was a beautiful experience putting that film together in different languages with different cast members."

He added, "The audience has watched so much content across languages and cultures on different channels in the last 18 months that filmmaking across the board will now have to be upped and improved. On the other side, we will have to see what kind of content will work in which space. That bifurcation between what's suited for the big screen and what's better for the OTT space will become clearer."

Haathi Mere Saathi movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is bankrolled by the Eros International banner. This flick is made in 4 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Well, Pulkit Samrat essayed the role of 'Mahout' in the Hindi version while Vishnu Vishal played the same role in Tamil and Telugu versions. This movie is totally based on the jungle evacuation genre where people try to occupy the jungle leaving the wild animals homeless.