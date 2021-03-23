Rana to introduce a new director?

Tollywood: Rana Daggubati is currently on a full swing. The sensational actor is busy working on the promotions of his next film Aranya. Rana is also busy shooting for the untitled film, a remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan is also a part of the film. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Rana is set to introduce a new director.

Rana is in talks with 14 Reels production house for an exciting film. A new director is in discussions to do the film. The pre-production works are currently in progress. Rana Daggubati was impressed with the story and has apparently given his nod for the same.

There are enough commercial elements in the film, says the reports.The film's shoot is expected to hit the floors in a couple of months. An official confirmation along with the formal announcement will take place soon. The complete details of the project will be out soon.