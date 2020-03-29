Rang De First Look Out

The much awaited motion poster of Nithin and Keerthy Suresh's 'Rang De' has been released today.

'Rang De' is the first movie with the combination of Yuva Kathanayakudu Nithin and 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh which is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

After expertly crafting the love genre with 'Tholi Prema' and 'Mr.Majnu', highly skillful and young Director, Venky Atluri, has been entrusted with the role of directing this movie by producer 'Suryadevara Nagavamsi'.

Apart from the lead pair of Nithin and Keerthy Suresh, prominent actor Naresh, Kousalya, Rohini,Bramhaji, Vennela Kishore,Vineeth, Gayithri raghuram, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Master Ronit,and Suhas play pivotal characters in the movie.