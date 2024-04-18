Ranveer Singh Wows Guests with Spectacular Dance at Aishwarya Shankar's Nuptials

Aishwarya Shankar, the daughter of the renowned director Shankar, recently got married for the second time in a grand ceremony. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities from both the South Indian and Bollywood film industries.

The wedding took place on Monday, where Aishwarya exchanged vows with Tarun Karthik, an assistant director. Following the ceremony, a lavish dinner was hosted for film stars in Chennai the next day.

Many familiar faces graced the occasion, including Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Mohanlal, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others. Ranveer Singh added to the excitement with his energetic dance performance, while Shankar and his younger daughter Aditi entertained the guests with popular songs.

This isn't Aishwarya's first marriage. Previously, she was married to cricketer Rohit Damodaran in 2021, but the couple later parted ways amicably. Both Aishwarya and Tarun Karthik are also active in the film industry as assistant directors.

Meanwhile, Shankar, the proud father, is busy working on two highly anticipated films. ‘Indian 2,’ starring Kamal Haasan, is currently in production and expected to hit screens in June. Another project titled ‘Game Changer,’ featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to be a political action thriller. Fans are eagerly awaiting both releases, with ‘Game Changer’ potentially hitting theatres in September or October.