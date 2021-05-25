Rao Ramesh As CBI Officer In KGF Chapter 2 Movie

Senior actor of Tollywood Rao Ramesh is celebrating his 53rd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of the KGF Chapter 2 movie have revealed the character of Rao Ramesh. He will be seen as a CBI officer in this most awaited Pan Indian movie.

Director Prashant Neel unveiled Rao Ramesh's character through his Twitter page and surprised all the fans of this ace actor. Take a look!





Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday.



Here's a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2.

Stay home stay safe everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/V1nWcJtthg — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 25, 2021





Along with sharing the character poster which showcases the newspaper cutting, Prashant Neel wished him jotting down, "Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday.

Here's a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2.

Stay home stay safe everyone".

Rao Ramesh is essaying the role of CBI officer KannegantiRaghavan in this movie. We need to wait and watch whether Raghavan will succeed in unveiling the truth behind Narachi Limestone cooperation or not. Bollywood's ace actress RaveenaTandon is essaying the role of a politician in this movie

Speaking about KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kirugundur under VarahiChalanaChitram, Vishal Film Factory, KRG Studios, Excel Entertainment and AA Films banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Yash, RaveenaTandon, Sanjay Dutt and Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Anat Nag, MalavikaAvinash, Achyuth Kumar, Vasistha N and Archana. Being a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 movie which was a blockbuster, there are many expectations on the sequel too. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 16th July, 2021 and is being made with a budget of Rs 100 crores.