‘RAPO22’ launches with grandeur

Ustaad Ram Pothineni had already announced RAPO22 on the auspicious occasion of Dasara and now we have another interesting development pertaining to the project. This film is formally launched with a pooja ceremony today in the presence of several guests.

The launch ceremony was graced by directors Hanu Raghavapudi, Venky Kudumula and Gopichand Malineni. The principle lead of the film, Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse also partook in the launch event. It was Hanu Raghavapudi who sounded the first clap, followed by Gopichand switching on the camera, and lastly, Venky Kudumula directing the first shot featuring Ram and Bhagyashri. The event was a starry affair and it had a super pleasant vibe. Along with the mentioned guest, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry, and Director Shiva Nirvana partook in the event. The script was handed over to director Mahesh Babu P by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mythri CEO Cherry, directors Hanu Raghavapudi, Gopichand Malineni, Venky Kudumula, Shiva Nirvana and Pavan Sadineni.

Director Mahesh Babu has brought together the aesthetic looking pair of Ram and Bhagyashri for the film as he promises another fun and sensible film after Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. He is evidently cooking up something super interesting with Ram this around, much to the delight of fans.

The highly promising film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film on a lavish scale. More details about the cast and crew will be out soon.