Rashmika Mandanna becomes an interior designer

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the young heroines who achieved stardom in less time. In just four years, the actress went on to become a star heroine in South film industry and will soon be working with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika worked very hard to reach this position and her success is not overnight. She is currently working extremely hard to entertain the audiences and has been juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Interestingly, Rashmika also purchased a new apartment in Mumbai where she is residing whenever she gets to attend the shoots. Rashmika has confirmed that she does not like to stay in hotels for a long time because of which she bought an apartment.

Also, the actress turned an interior designer for this apartment. She revealed that she only designed all the interior decorations for the home in Bombay.