Rashmika Mandanna to begin shooting for Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna whose film with Ranbir Kapoor is breaking records at the box office to start shooting for her blockbuster franchise film with Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2:The Rule on 13th December.

Throwing lights on the same, an independent industry source said, "Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film Animal. Immediately after the massive success of Animal, Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 13th in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivali in the film starring Allu Arjun."