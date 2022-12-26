Rashmika started new hook step to promote her film

One of the biggest attractions of "Pushpa" promotions a year ago is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. Not because she's dressed in a spicy manner at almost all the events in some glamorous costumes, but actually it is her dance. Everywhere, she showcased the 'Saami' song step and got lots of attention. And it looks like she is back to doing that again.



With the pretty siren teaming up with none other than Ilayathalapathy Vijay, for Varisu, she's getting ready for an amazing promotional tour across Tamilnadu. To start with, other day the audio launch of this Dil Raju production took place in Chennai, and the actress gave an amazing treat to Vijay's fans. Along with choreographer Jani, Rashmika took to the stage to perform the hook step of the superhit 'Ranjithame' song. Crowds went berserk as they watched Rashmika shaking her leg on the stage.

If this is the case at the audio launch, imagine how many times Rashmika is going to perform this new hook step at the promotional tours of the film. Looks like the actress best knows how these kinds of acts work and click with the audience, and she is back to doing it.

After her Hindi debut "Goodbye" flopped, this Kannada siren is looking forward to strengthening her position again in the south and "Varisu" is her ticket to that.