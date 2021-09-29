Rashmika turns Srivalli for Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the young heroines in the film industry. The actress is currently busy working on a couple of interesting films, where Pushpa is also one among them. The actress' look from the film has been revealed today and she plays Srivalli in the film.

Rashmika plays a village belle in the film and in the first look, we can see her sitting on the floor, and putting on makeup and ornaments. Adjacent to her, we can see Jasmine flowers as well as a wine bottle on the mat. The actress looks different yet attractive in this first look.

In the film, we hear that she will be seen as Allu Arjun's wife. The film unit is busy with the shoot currently.

Sukumar is the film's director. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. The film's first part will hit the screens for Christmas.