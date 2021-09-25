Ravi accomplishes the secret task successfully

Big Boss is known for giving secret tasks to the housemates. In the currently ongoing season 5 of Bigg Boss anchor Ravi who is also one of the contestants got a secret task in yesterday's episode.

Bigg Boss called Ravi to the confession room and asked him to organize a tea party in the ongoing "Pellichupulu" task and conclude it. Bigg Boss also gave a secret task to Ravi which is to steal Priya's necklace. Immediately after coming out of the confession room, Ravi went to the bedroom and as no one was there, it became easy for him to steal the jewelry box of Priya. Later in the episode, Priya is seen searching for her jewelry box.

However, Ravi successfully completed his task and directly became one of the captaincy contenders. Currently, Viswa is the captain of the Bigg Boss house. We have to wait and see who will get the captain power this week.