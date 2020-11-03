Ravi Babu's heroine in Balakrishna's next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy working on an exciting film under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The project marks the reunion of the director-actor duo for the third time. The film unit canned only one schedule of the film. The makers shot an action sequence during the schedule. The makers are yet to begin the next schedule. The reports suggest that the film unit locked two heroines for the film. Pragya Martin, the Malayalee beauty is playing the leading lady role in the film.

Now, the buzz state that another heroine is also going to be a part of the film. Poorna who shot to fame with the film Avunu is expected to be a part of the movie. Poorna never acted with Balakrishna in the film. Earlier, the names like Sneha came into consideration but it looks like Poorna has been finalized for the project now.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the movie. Thaman is the music director of the film.