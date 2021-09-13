Ravi, Hamida safe from first week eliminations

Nagarjuna Akkineni is back on the Bigg Boss sets in the first weekend. The episode started with "What happened on Friday?" Priyanka tries to sort out the issue with Uma which happened on Thursday and Jessie feels bad for Sarayu's cause in nominating as worst performer.



Then Nagarjuna greeted all contestants and took the episode in the cool way. The charming actor played games with the inmates and announced that Hamida and Ravi are in the safe zone. Nagarjuna is fully aware of the issues in Bigg Boss house. He followed all the major segments that took place in the first week and shared his comments. From Uma Devi's Aloo curry fight to RJ Kajal's no interest in cooking, Nagarjuna shared his views and put some contestants in the spot.

Then comes the task "Evaritho Set, Evaritho Cut" and asked the contestants to pick one contestant as a friend and one contestant as an enemy in the Bigg Boss house. Most of the contestants chose Kajal as enemy saying the reason that she is involving more in every situation. Lobo, Swatha, Anee and Siri got emotional with other housemates saying they are replacing their family members. Sarayu points out Sarayu points out Siri for winning the captaincy task with other housemates support. Lahari tries to put Shanmukh in spot saying out his love towards his girlfriend. Shanmukh says out his girl's name. Four more contestants are in the danger zone and we will get to know the final result on Sunday.