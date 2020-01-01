Ravi is funky cop

Seasoned star Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after delivering couple of blockbusters have teamed up for the third time for 'Krack' to complete hat-trick hits in their combination.

The film 'Krack' is fast progressing with its shoot and so far two schedules were completed. Already, the film has garnered huge attention with immense response for the powerful title and Ravi Teja's massy look in the poster, aver makers.

Now, the makers on the occasion of New Year, released the film's first look poster. Ravi Teja is seen in khakis with intensity in his eyes. He holds Soda bottle which gives mass touch to the poster. In the background, prisoners in the lockup can be observed, add makers.

Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the cop story based on true incidents in Telugu states. It's an intense story and will have elements for all sections. The film is scheduled for release during summer this year. S Thaman renders tunes for the film produced by B Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division Banner. Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar are roped in for powerful roles.