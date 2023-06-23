Ravi Teja bankrolls ‘Viva’ Harsha’s ‘Sundaram Master’

Mass Raja Raviteja never cares about result and keeps on doing films. Currently, he has interesting projects like “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” “Eagle” getting ready for release, while a couple of other films with directors like Gopichand Malineni, Nakkina Trinadha Rao and Prasanna Kumar are in the pipeline. But here is another movie that came out, and it is titled “Sundaram Master”.



Raviteja has now produced a film and it features Harsha Chemudu popularly known as Viva Harsha in the lead. Today, Mass Raja shared the first look of the movie, saying that it is about his boy who went from ‘internet’ to ‘international’.

The first look is pronounced as ‘First Luk’ and it looks like the whole of this film is about this teacher who doesn’t know English well but still teaches others. Directed by newcomer Kalyan Santosh, the film is a comedy movie set in a village backdrop and we have to wait for the teaser to witness the content of the film. Looks like Raviteja’s RT Teamworks has many more interesting projects lined up now.