Live
- Allu Arjun out!, ‘Icon’ goes into Nithin’s plate!
- KTR to meet Amit Shah after four years in Delhi
- No alliance between BRS and BJP, says Kishan Reddy
- Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters
- Rahul Gandhi Picturized As 'Devdas' In Poster Ahead Of Opposition's Meet
- Jagananna Suraksha program launched
- ‘BoyapatiRAPO’ gets preponed; film to hit theatres on Sep 15
- AP SSC Advanced Supplementary exam results released
- Rural connectivity projects worth Rs 4,947 cr approved : Odisha Cabinet
- Rashmika and her manger give clarity on their separation
Ravi Teja bankrolls ‘Viva’ Harsha’s ‘Sundaram Master’
Mass Raja Raviteja never cares about result and keeps on doing films
Mass Raja Raviteja never cares about result and keeps on doing films. Currently, he has interesting projects like “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” “Eagle” getting ready for release, while a couple of other films with directors like Gopichand Malineni, Nakkina Trinadha Rao and Prasanna Kumar are in the pipeline. But here is another movie that came out, and it is titled “Sundaram Master”.
Raviteja has now produced a film and it features Harsha Chemudu popularly known as Viva Harsha in the lead. Today, Mass Raja shared the first look of the movie, saying that it is about his boy who went from ‘internet’ to ‘international’.
The first look is pronounced as ‘First Luk’ and it looks like the whole of this film is about this teacher who doesn’t know English well but still teaches others. Directed by newcomer Kalyan Santosh, the film is a comedy movie set in a village backdrop and we have to wait for the teaser to witness the content of the film. Looks like Raviteja’s RT Teamworks has many more interesting projects lined up now.