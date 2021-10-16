Ravi Teja becomes extremely busy!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently one of the few actors in the Telugu cinema who is currently busy with back to back films. The actor currently has 4 films on hand.

Ravi Teja's 67th film is Khiladi and the actor had completed 90 percent of the shoot already. The makers will resume a new schedule soon where the songs will be canned.

Ravi Teja's 68th film is Ramarao On Duty and the actor is currently busy shooting for the film. The buzz is that the last schedule is currently going on. 80 percent of the film's shoot is wrapped up.

Ravi Teja's 69th film is under the direction of Trinadh Rao Nakkina. The film's first schedule will begin soon. The makers confirmed Dhamaka as the film's title.

Ravi Teja's 70th film is a new film and the reports say that a new director will helm the film.

Ravi is also in talks for the remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. More details will be out soon.