Ravi Teja is all set to play a double role in his next

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Krack. Meanwhile, he announced a new film under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Ravi Teja is all set to play a dual-role in this movie.

According to the sources, the Don Seen actor will be seen as father and son in the film. Ravi Teja has earlier played dual roles in his career and was successful as well. We have to see what Trinadha Rao has in store for the actor now. The shooting of the film will begin as soon as Ravi wraps up his current project Khiladi.

This untitled project is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal, TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Meanwhile, Khiladi is gearing up for the release on May 28. Directed by Ramesh Varma, this movie features Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary.