Ravi Teja to romance Nani's heroine

tMass Maharaja Ravi Teja scored a big hit with the film Krack. Now, the actor is busy working on a new movie Khiladi, in the direction of Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja is extremely happy with the way the shoot is progressing. He has started looking at other scripts and is ready to finalize one in the direction of Nakkina Trinadh Rao. Trinadh was supposed to do a film with Venkatesh but it did not work out. The director approached Ravi with the script and the project is said to be getting materialized soon.



As per the reports, Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing a leading lady in the film. The film unit is yet to arrive at a conclusion on the same. Priyanka Arul Mohan has done two films in Telugu. Her debut is

Nani's Gangleader and the second film is Sreekaram.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is going to be high on fun elements. More details on the same will come out soon.