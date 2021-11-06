Ravi Teja Treats All His Fans By Unveiling The Title Track Of 'Khiladi' Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in full form... He is lined-up with 3-4 movies and that too all the interesting ones. On the occasion of the Diwali festival, he unveiled the title track "Khiladi..." and treated all his fans...



Ravi Teja shared the title track on his Twitter page and made the day for all his fans with his extremely stylish appeal... Take a look!

Going with the song, "Khiladi..." it is totally awesome as it showcased all the characterisations of the lead actor. He will be seen as a thief in this movie and has no feelings for love and care. He is totally money-minded and loots money with all his criminal thoughts. He looked stylish sitting on the 'Mask' chair and sported in a black and white suit.

Khiladi movie is being directed by Ramesh Varma and is also bankrolled by him in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak.

Well, speaking about the other projects of Ravi Teja, yesterday he unveiled the title poster of his upcoming movie 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. This movie will be directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Ravi Teja already has 4 movies in his kitty. He is now waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Khiladi and is now busy shooting Rama Rao On Duty and Dhamaka movies. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie!