Ravi Teja turns into his idol for ‘Mr Bachchan’

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in peak form in his career. He has delivered back-to back blockbusters in recent times. Now, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming film with filmmaker Harish Shankar.

Mass Maharaja took to social media to announce the title of his upcoming Telugu movie with a poster. The film is titled as “Mr Bachchan.” As an ardent fan of Big B, Ravi Teja is seen sitting on a scooter with sunglasses. He is seen with an intense look and sported a moustache and a haircut just like Amitabh did in his younger years.





Behind the Telugu star, there is a caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with “Naam toh suna hoga” written on it.



He captioned the first look: “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite Sr Bachchan saab.” Ravi Teja previously acted as his idol Amithab Bachchan fan in the film “Don Seenu” directed by Gopichand Malineni.





This will be the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar will be seen working together. The two have earlier worked in “Shock” and “Mirapakay.” The film is scheduled for a 2024 release. Other details about the film are still underwraps. On the work front, Ravi Teja will next be seen in ‘Eagle’, which is slated to release on January 13. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

