Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. He is all ready to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Khiladi'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie. Well, they also announced the trailer release date along with sharing a new poster and treated all the fans of Mass Maharaja…



Director Ramesh Varma shared the new poster and unveiled the trailer release date of this movie… Take a look!

Along with a stylish poster, he also wrote, "Here's the Announcement y'll been waiting for!! #Khiladi Trailer Release On Tomorrow @ 5:04PM #KhiladiOnFeb11th @RaviTeja_offl".

Ravi Teja looked handsome in the poster sporting in a leather jacket! His intense looks with black sunnies along with a street background made the poster worth watching!

Well, Khiladi movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie. Along with Telugu, Khiladi movie is being released in Hindi too on the same day. And guess what, Ravi Teja is also essaying a dual role to entertain his fans to the core!

Arjun Sarja will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as Arjun Bharadwaj in this while Murali Sharma will portray the character of Puutaparthi who is all health concerned!

Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February, 2022 in the theatres. Well, along with this movie, our dear Mass Maharaja will also be seen in Ravanasura, Dhamaka, Ramarao On Duty and Tiger Nageswara Rao's biopic. All these are interesting and most-awaited movies of the season!