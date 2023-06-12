Ravi Teja's next gets a crazy title

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen next in the pan-Indian movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. Now, the energetic actor’s other movie with director Karthik Gattamneni is in the news.

As we previously reported, the makers have finally announced that the 73rd movie of Ravi Teja is titled "Eagle." The action thriller’s intense glimpse has also been released simultaneously. The glimpse showcases that a group of RAW agents are in search of a painter, played by Ravi Teja.

The visuals and the background score elevate the glimpse and expectations for the movie rocketed with the first glimpse.

Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this biggie, produced by People Media Factory. Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and others played prominent roles. Davzand composed the music for this film, scheduled to release for Sankranthi 2024.