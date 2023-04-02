Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ locks with a decent run-time

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will next feature in the action thriller "Ravanasura." Directed by Sudheer Varma, Ravi Teja plays a criminal lawyer in the film. Akkineni hero Sushanth plays a key role. The trailer launched was successful in captivating the audience.



The movie completed its censor formalities and has obtained 'A' certificate. Now the fresh update is that the film's runtime is about 2 hours and 21 minutes which is decent. The film will be hitting the screens on 7th April 2023.

Produced by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, the movie has Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj in vital roles. Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo scored the tunes.