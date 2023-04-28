Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Will Hit The OTT Platform On This Date…

The summer special release of Ravi Teja movie Ravanasura hit the theatres in the first week of this month. It had a decent opening but went on with mixed talk. Now, the makers are ready to treat the fans of Mass Maharaja by releasing the movie on a popular OTT platform. They shared this good news through social media stating that Ravanasura will stream on Amazon Prime Video from today i.e on 28th April, 2023…



Even the Twitter page of Prime Video also shared the good news to all the fans of Ravi Teja… Take a look!

when a vigilante lawyer appears to be the prime suspect behind a dangerous mystery, find out what follows next! 🌀#RavanasuraOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/VW1A0vMPUc pic.twitter.com/USwf1omCIJ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2023

Along with sharing the poster of Ravanasura, they also wrote, "When a vigilante lawyer appears to be the prime suspect behind a dangerous mystery, find out what follows next! #RavanasuraOnPrime, watch now. https://bit.ly/RavanasuraOnPrime".

Speaking on this special occasion, Ravi Teja said, "Ravanasura has been really special to me and I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. Our director, Sudheer Varma, has done a wonderful job and I am sure this film will keep the audiences glued till the end, while also entertaining them. Fans have showered love on this action-crime-drama when it was released in the theaters and I am grateful for their unwavering support. I cannot wait for the audience across the globe to witness it as well."

Even director Sudheer Varma also said, "Directing Ravansura has been an incredible learning experience for me. The film is an action-crime-drama with some unexpected twists and turns and has got many thrilling elements that will keep the audience hooked till the end. It was a privilege to work with such talented actors. Ravi Teja has done a phenomenal job as a character that has a dual side to him just like a coin, and he has portrayed both sides exceptionally. We are thrilled that the film will reach cinephiles across the world with its streaming premiere on Prime Video."

This movie has an ensemble cast of Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.