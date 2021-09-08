RC 15: Ram Charan And Shankar’s Untitled Movie Is Launched Officially

There are many expectations on Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan's 15th movie as it is being directed by iconic director Shankar who is well-known for his high-end movies. Well, officially the makers launched the movie today and also organized a small Pooja ceremony on this special occasion. Even Bollywood's versatile Ranveer Singh made his presence and made the fashion freaks go aww with his quirky appeal.



Ram Charan shared the good news with all his fans through Twitter and dropped the announcement poster!

Well, calling it as a new beginning, he shared an awesome poster of the movie. It showcased all the cast and crew of the team twinning in a black-white suit. They are in a hurry walking down the steps holding files. Kiara Ali Advani, Ram Charan, director Shankar, Sunil and producer Dil Raju looked stunning in the professional attires.

Some Projects are Special from Word Go!This is one such. It's been a dream to work with @shankarshanmugh Thru @AlwaysRamCharan that dream is set to become a reality.Their film launched today.Wishing them,@advani_kiara #DilRaju @SVC_Official & entire team Very Best! #RC15 #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/BYVGzFuYDz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 8, 2021

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi Konidela also graced the event and gave the first clap! He also wrote, "Some Projects are Special from Word Go! This is one such. It's been a dream to work with @shankarshanmugh Thru AlwaysRamCharan that dream is set to become a reality. Their film launched today. Wishing them, @advani_kiara #DilRaju @SVC_Official & entire team Very Best!"

He also shared a few pics from the event and was seen posing along with the whole team. The first one showcased Chiru giving the first clap to Ram Charan and Kiara who looked awesome wearing suits. Coming to the second one, he is in all smiles with director Shankar. The third pic is a special one as it has director Shankar, lead actors Kiara and Charan posing along with the guests Ranveer Singh, Rajamouli and producer Dil Raju.

Tollywood's PR BA Raju team shared a few more pics from the event on their Twitter page and showcased a few glimpses of the gala event…

The last pic showcased Bollywood hero Ranveer in all smiles speaking with the lead actor Ram Charan. He looked awesome wearing a dark blue striped suit and upped his attire with a unique hairstyle. He went with a double ponytail and grabbed the eyeballs.

RC 15 movie went on the floors today and the Pooja ceremony was held at Hyderabad @ 10:15 AM at Annapurna Studios. Along with Kiara and Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie.

Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Well, recently Shankar also announced the Kollywood's blockbuster movie 'Anniyan' remake with Bollywood energetic star Ranveer Singh.