Regina Cassandra for Megastar!

Mega Star Chiranjeevi will next be seen in an upcoming project directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars an ensemble cast and the film unit is yet to...

Mega Star Chiranjeevi will next be seen in an upcoming project directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars an ensemble cast and the film unit is yet to release the official announcement on the same. Now, the young heroine Regina Cassandra is in the consideration of the project, but not as a leading lady. Apparently, the makers have asked her for a special song in the movie that the film unit plans to can in the first schedule, starting in January.

Trisha is said to be the leading lady of the movie and she earlier acted with Chiranjeevi in the movie Stalin. The makers are busy currently, erecting a special set for the movie at Ramoji Film City. Ram Charan produces the movie along with Matinee Entertainments. Mani Sharma scores the music for the movie.

