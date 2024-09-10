Regina Cassandra talks about her role and expectations for ‘Utsavam’

The upcoming Telugu drama Utsavam, written and directed by Arjun Sai, stars Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film also features renowned actors Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, and Brahmanandam. With teasers and songs creating a buzz, the film is set for a grand release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 13, through Mythri Movie Distributors.

During a press conference, Regina Cassandra shared insights about the movie. She revealed that director Arjun Sai’s well-researched story on the theater industry deeply impressed her. "This isn’t a didactic film but a grounded story with commercial elements," she said, adding that the soul of the narrative resonated with her.

Speaking about her character, Regina explained, "I play an independent corporate employee who doesn’t have a big impression on love. It’s a character that many modern women will relate to, and it holds significant importance in the storyline."

Regina also praised her co-star Dilip Prakash, calling him a hardworking actor with a positive mindset. She expressed her excitement over working with veteran actors like Prakash Raj and Nassar, who have theater backgrounds. With Utsavam backed by a major banner like Mythri Movie Makers, Regina is hopeful for its success.