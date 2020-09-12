Regina spent time playing cards during pandemic

Regina Cassandra, who has had a steady run in the two film industries of Chennai and Hyderabad has re-surfaced recently after a self-imposed lockdown during the pandemic. In a media interaction, she said: ' 'Due to this coronavirus scare, staying at home for so long has made me feel as if I have retired from cinema.

I have been confined to my apartment complex all these days. Being busy in cinema, I didn't have time to go for rearing a pet of my choice. During these past few months, I am rearing a dog at home.

Her other activities have been playing with the kids in the neighbouring apartments, watching movies over TV and playing cards. ' I undertook my exercises on the terrace and now feel all that one does after one retires, I have done it during these past few months'.

With the film industry slowly limping back to normalcy, Regina may have to wait longer before the hectic pace of cinema wok engulfs her like before.